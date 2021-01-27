Turn yourself into a Funko POP in Everett!

Visit Funko's headquarters in Everett to create your very own personalized Funko POP!

EVERETT, Wash. — Funko has taken the world by storm - pretty much every member of Team Evening has at least one Funko POP at their desk or in their home. But now, you can customize your very own Funko POP in Everett.

At the Funko HQ, you can now create Pop! People! - a customized Funko Pop. Customers can customize skin tone, hair, clothing, accessories, and more. Fancy a beard or glasses? Blue hair? A superhero outfit? It's all possible.

It's about $25 per Funko POP and is currently limited to two per person. Right now, Funko HQ has three outdoor Pop! People! stations to promote social distancing.

Once you're done creating your Funko POP, a team member will take you inside and lead you to the Pop! People! factory, where you can watch your miniature take shape. When its complete, they'll package it up in your own personalized Pop! People! box.