These no-glue false lashes help make your beauty routine a breeze

Tori Belle Cosmetics provides unique opportunities and training for affiliates to sell magnetic lashes and other cosmetics. Sponsored by Tori Belle Cosmetics.

SEATTLE — If you have ever used false lashes, you probably know how tricky they can be to apply -- especially for first-timers. The process is often messy, time-consuming, and frustrating.

As a former make-up artist and photographer, Laura Hunter knows this struggle all too well. She decided she wanted to develop a simpler solution to false lashes. After a few months of research and testing, she cracked the code.

“About 2 years ago I invented magnetic eyeliner, and that’s what started this whole crazy thing,” Hunter said.

Called the LashLiner system, the magnetic eyeliner and eyelashes provide fullness without messy glue. The process is simple: you apply the magnetic liner, wait for it to dry, then the lashes snap right on! Various options are available, including different lengths of lashes and colors of eyeliner.

“When I first invented it, it was so fun to watch people freak out,” Hunter said.

In addition to this game-changer in the beauty industry, her company Tori Belle Cosmetics offers a magnetic mascara, a magnetic clutch to organize cosmetics, foundation, lip gloss, and many other items. They have numerous holiday bundles perfect for giving this holiday season:

The Winter Wonderlash Liner and Lash Bundle has lashes packaged in a golden ornament box with a choice of one Magnetude Magnetic Eyeliner.

Snowflake Lash Bling provides sparkle for your lashes in fun packaging.

The dramatic, chic Icicle Lashes also come in an ornament box, perfect for adding to a tree.

Additionally, the Woodinville-based company provides users a unique opportunity to sign-up to become an affiliate.

“We took the best of the affiliate idea and the best of the direct sales idea and got rid of all of the parts that weren’t good about both of them,” said Hunter. “And, that is what we are. We are hybrid between direct sales and an affiliate sales company that sells really high-quality cosmetics and inventions.”

Tori Belle drop ships every order to customers for free and doesn’t expect affiliates to hold inventory of the products. The company also pays higher commissions than many other direct sales companies, with about 60 percent of revenue paid out to salespeople.

Extensive training is provided for affiliates to use legitimate marketing tools, like social media and search engine advertising. The company provides a culture of inclusivity and promotes working together toward goals.

For more gift ideas and information on how to join the affiliate program, visit the Tori Belle website.