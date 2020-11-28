Boma Jewelry creates sustainable and affordable jewelry

The 40-year-old brand based in Renton is developing a "zero waste" line

RENTON, Wash. — A woman-owned company in Renton is changing the game by making sustainable jewelry.

Boma Jewelry, a 40+ year old brand, uses deadstock materials to create contemporary and on-trend designs.

"Some people would just kind of throw it away, but we held onto it and 20, 25 years later, we made something beautiful out of it,” said COO Cleo Escarez.

The company was founded in Seattle back in 1981 and is still owned and operated by the same family.

"I am actually the daughter of the founders,” said CEO Suzanne Vetillart.

Boma’s zero-waste collection is just one of the ways the company merges commerce with consciousness.





All of the pieces are made in the founder's native Thailand, at a family-owned factory where some of the artisans have worked for 30 years.



"These are people who've watched me grow up from being a baby, and I think that's really the kind of company we are - we provide careers for life for our workers,” Vetillart said.

The business also provides for their workers' families through the Boma Girl Fund, offering support like educational grants.