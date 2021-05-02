Trash or treasure? How to find (and recognize) the good stuff

SEATTLE — Dr. Lori is a star antiques appraiser on the History channel's, "The Curse of Oak Island", Discovery channel’s "Auction Kings" and appears on FOX Business Network’s "Strange Inheritance". We hit her up to find out - are our treasures actually treasures? In exchange, she gave us some great tips on what to look for:
- Collecting Dolls: Must be in good condition. Original packaging? Will Amity's Bob Mackie Barbie make the cut?
- Perfume Bottles: is there perfume in it?
- Thrift Store Furniture: Original hardware, solid hardwood (must be heavy!), good condition, can it be used in the living room?
- Costume Jewelry: Look for names! Is there a mark? Protect your jewelry in a jewelry box!
Some things Dr. Lori says are often overlooked:
- Furniture
- Precious metals, including jewelry - even costume jewelry
- China
- Glass
- Artwork: Sculptures and painting
Watch and subscribe to Dr. Lori on YouTube! She'll teach you how to identify antiques and collectibles yourself. Her next show is 2/7/21 at 2PM, How to Find Thrift Shop Bargains - Glass, Bakelite, Costume Jewelry, Dolls & Souvenirs
