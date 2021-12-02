x
Go-to, game-changing, gifts for Valentines Day

From keeping it hot all day to balloon bouquets this list has something they'll love. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Stylist Darcy Camden's curated list of go-to, game-changing, gifts for Valentines Day.  

For your loved one working from home: 

  • Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and Back Relief Lumbar Pillow, designed by ergonomists and featured in VOGUE, $151 for set, thecushionlab.com
  • Valentine card from Seattle's Habittude Paper, $5.99, City Shoppe online maker’s marketplace, cityshoppe.com.

Affordable fine jewelry 

  • Heart and LOVE earrings $28-$30, non-toxic and ethically produced by Seattle-based Boma Jewelry. Great for children and fashionistas alike, $28-$30, bomajewelry.com.

Best way to heat up Valentine’s Day: 

  • Ember Metallic Collection temperature controlled mug, available in Gold, Copper and Silver, $129.95, Ember.com 

For a romantic date night at home: 

  • Board at Home artisan cheese plates, hand crafted from small family farms on the West Coast delivered next day starting at $45. 5% proceeds donated to Lee Initiative to provide emergency assistance to independent restaurants and workers. Boardathome.org

For your gal pals: 

Best Under $15: 

  • Balloon bouquets from Party City, available for curbside pickup and delivery starting around $10, partycity.com.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.  