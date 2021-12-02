SEATTLE — Stylist Darcy Camden's curated list of go-to, game-changing, gifts for Valentines Day.
For your loved one working from home:
- Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and Back Relief Lumbar Pillow, designed by ergonomists and featured in VOGUE, $151 for set, thecushionlab.com;
- Valentine card from Seattle's Habittude Paper, $5.99, City Shoppe online maker’s marketplace, cityshoppe.com.
Affordable fine jewelry
- Heart and LOVE earrings $28-$30, non-toxic and ethically produced by Seattle-based Boma Jewelry. Great for children and fashionistas alike, $28-$30, bomajewelry.com.
Best way to heat up Valentine’s Day:
- Ember Metallic Collection temperature controlled mug, available in Gold, Copper and Silver, $129.95, Ember.com
For a romantic date night at home:
- Board at Home artisan cheese plates, hand crafted from small family farms on the West Coast delivered next day starting at $45. 5% proceeds donated to Lee Initiative to provide emergency assistance to independent restaurants and workers. Boardathome.org
For your gal pals:
- Bold Made card game featuring inspiring women, founded by a Seattle mom to replace “Old Maid”, $19.99
- Bridgerton-inspired Valentines, TinyBaker Creations and ZKDesigns on Etsy.
- Goddess Divine and Pink Essence organic candles by woman-owned wellness brand Vibrant Honey, vibranthoney.com.
Best Under $15:
- Balloon bouquets from Party City, available for curbside pickup and delivery starting around $10, partycity.com.
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.