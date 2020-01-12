5 Gifts from companies that give back #GivingTuesday

Let's make 2020 the year we decide to put our money to good use! Get a delightful and memorable gift they'll love and support companies who give back.

SEATTLE — Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle put together a curated list of gifts with "give back" component.

The must-have new mom accessory: KIBOU leather fanny pack diaper bag. KIBOU supports Hour Children organization all year long and on Giving Tuesday they’ll be giving 10% (and offering a 10% discount).

Start your day in Style: Beautiful, inspirational socks from Posie Turner, a locally-based woman-owned business. Give a colorful gift to brighten someone’s day and support Foodlifeline. Posie Turner is giving 20% of sales through 12/11 and 20% of one pair of socks equals 16 meals!

Wrap up in Glam: Silk robe from The Ethical Silk Company. In addition to being entirely fair-trade and highly environmentally conscious, The Ethical Silk Company donates 10% annual profits to charity. They support the Jeevan Jyothi AIDS Centre in India and Focus Ireland, and on Giving Tuesday they’ll be donating a portion to a women’s shelter in Dublin that has seen a massive influx since the pandemic.

Unleash your Creativity: DIY Pottery kits and virtual project parties from Paint The Town. Local DIY pottery studio donating 10% of all sales the weekend of Dec 4-6 will go to Assistance League of Seattle.

Dress up your home: Floral arrangements and fresh wreaths from Seattle’s own Ravenna Gardens nursery. Local floral shop founded in 1997, Ravenna Gardens gives back to Nurturing Roots Farm, Seattle’s Children’s Playground and Path With Art.