This unique skincare line was named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020!

Pour Moi Skincare uses clean ingredients made and has been recognized as one of the best innovations in the country. TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2020 list showcases 100 innovations changing how people live, and it includes the Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System.

“This is the American dream come true for me,” said Ulli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi. “We worked 10 years and so very hard. We got two U.S. patents for Climate-Smart Skincare. It’s a complete, disruptive and new way of how you think about skincare.”

Pour Moi created the first skincare line based on climate, rather than skin type or age.

The company offers two separate day creams for the Pacific Northwest’s winter, so you can rotate them based on the day’s weather. When it’s rainy outside with cooler temperatures, you apply the Marine Day Cream. If it’s cold and dry, you apply the Polar Day Cream.

“When it comes to skincare and the impact, your complexion and what you see, it’s all about the climate that you’re in,” Haslacher said.

The company has also created Smart Masks aimed to prevent “maskne.” Many people are currently dealing with irritation and inflammation from wearing masks, which occurs because moisture often gets trapped.

“It’s all about innovation,” Haslacher said. “We make our mask out of a moisture-controlled fabric, so you won’t break out anymore.”

Pour Moi’s Winter Winning Kit for Seattle includes both the Marine and Polar Day Creams, Night Cream and a Smart Mask. The kit is offered at a low price to celebrate Climate-Smart’s recognition as one of the year’s best inventions.