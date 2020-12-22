5 beauty and fashion ideas for holiday gift giving

There's still time to shop for the just the right gift and maybe pick up a little something for yourself!

SEATTLE — Share the Glam Mikey Williams curated a list of beauty and fashion ideas for 2020's gift giving season.

Clinique De-Aging Experts Set

For All Skin Types. Clinique's De-Aging Experts Set is a collection of innovative Clinique Smart skin care pros for advanced anti-aging impact. The set includes a Full Size Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer Duo Resculpt + Revolumize (1.7 oz). Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum (0.34 oz) and Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Eye Treatment (0.17 oz).

This team of brilliant skin care experts targets the signs of aging. The serum visibly diminishes the look of lines, evens the look of tone, and refines texture. Repair Eye Treatment brings the smart technology to eye-area concerns, including improving the look of crow's feet. Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer Duo Resculpt + Revolumize features two moisturizers in one jar: an instant-tightening gel-cream and an instant plumping dense-cream.

CATRICE Prime & Fine Dewy Glow Spray

Have a makeup lover in the family you need to gift? You will not go wrong with CATRICE Prime & Fine Dewy Glow Spray. This holiday CATRICE has launched a jumbo size of their best-selling setting spray. Usually only in the size 1.69 Fl oz., CATRICE is re-releasing an Amazon exclusive Jumbo Dewy Glow Spray, after it gets rave reviews and constantly sells out on ULTA, Amazon and their website. Think dewy, smooth skin. As a makeup artist, this spray is seriously the bomb!

Hunter Women's Original Insulated Roll Top Sherpa Boots

Let’s just be clear, every gal loves shoes and it’s not at all about stillettos these days. We LOVE our boots, and I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t like a killer pair of rain boots under the tree. Hunter is known for their classic boots- you see them on celebs and everywhere on the street but they also have their new Insulated Roll Top Sherpa Boots. These are the kind of gifts I want for the holidays. Practical but super stylish and cool.

SEQUIN X PRETTY CONNECTED CHARM & MASK CHAIN SET

While you may or may not want to buy that special someone hand sanitizer or another mask YOU will love this gift idea. Pretty Connected has the coolest mask chains. So cool MIZZ SJP hasn’t left home without one. Plus they are super stylish and also affordable. Say you love someone by making sure they always have a mask strapped on!

Holiday Dinosaur Print Matching Family Pajama Set - Wondershop™ Red

And last but certainly not least, we all love cozy gifts and nothing is cozier than a pair of pajamas. And if you know any new moms (like me) we want a matching set for our new bebe too. Target's Holiday Dinosaur Wondershop Pajamas are just the cutest and softest PJs and we are never going to get out of them. NEVER!