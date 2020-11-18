SEATTLE — The 2020 Holiday Season has parents looking for ways to make the Holidays magical but budget-conscious. Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief of The Toy Insider gave us her top recommendations:
2020's Top Budget-Friendly Toys with Serious Fun-Factor from the Toy Insider
- Blume Petal Pets (Skyrocket)
- Barbie Color Reveal Mermaids (Mattel)
- Butter Cloudz Castle Bucket (Wecool)
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 (Zuru)
- Junkbots (Hexbug)
- Something Wild Card Games (Funko Games)
- H2ogo! Snow 36” Winter Swirl Snow Tube (Bestway)
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.