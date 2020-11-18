x
2020's Top Budget-Friendly Toys with Serious Fun-Factor

Parents looking for budget-friendly ways to make the Holidays magic for the kiddos will love these toys that won't break the bank and still have serious fun factor
Credit: New Day NW
These toys are fun, engaging, and affordable !!

SEATTLE — The 2020 Holiday Season has parents looking for ways to make the Holidays magical but budget-conscious. Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief of The Toy Insider gave us her top recommendations:

  • Blume Petal Pets (Skyrocket)
  • Barbie Color Reveal Mermaids (Mattel)
  • Butter Cloudz Castle Bucket (Wecool)
  • 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 (Zuru)
  • Junkbots (Hexbug)
  • Something Wild Card Games (Funko Games) 
  • H2ogo! Snow 36” Winter Swirl Snow Tube (Bestway)

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  