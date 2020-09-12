2020's Hot Holiday Toys (6-day Giveaway!)

Diverse play experiences that deliver imagination, fun, and long-term play value. These are Toy Guy, Chris Byrne's, picks for the top toys of the year.

Holiday Toys 2020 Tip Sheet, From Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy®

TOP TRENDS

Holiday 2020 is going to be a strong year for toy sales, on the tailwinds of the Coronavirus pandemic and the need for more home-centered holidays.

Parents are looking for diverse play experiences that deliver imagination, fun, and long-term play value.

Narrative play, creative play and social/emotional play are all key components of many successful toys.

Some challenges with shipping and supply chain mean some toys may be in short supply as we get to the holidays (Delivery from ecomm close to the holidays may be tight). We recommend shopping early, and, as we always say, “if you see something you want, buy it then.)

SOME LEADING TOYS FOR HOLIDAY 2020

PAW Patrol Jet to the Rescue Marshall’s Deluxe Vehicle

From Nickelodeon/Spin Master

For Ages 3+ years

$14.99

Where to Buy: Amazon/Nickelodeon Shop

PAW Patrol continues to be the hottest preschool show and characters on the market. Delivering great narrative play and heroic rescue themes, kids readily relate to the adorable characters and their fun-filled adventures. The PAW Patrol Jet to the Rescue Marshall’s Deluxe Vehicle makes a great gift for PAW Patrol fans. Comes with 1 PAW Patrol figure, and 1 Deluxe Vehicle, which comes to life with lights and sounds, just like in the show.

Present Pets

From Spin Master

For Ages 4+ years

$49.99

Where to Buy: Present Pets Website

Inspired by the childhood dream of being gifted an adorable puppy in a bow-topped box, these interactive puppies are wrapped in a truly magical unboxing experience the whole family will love. This is the toy that unboxes itself. Pull the gift tag, and the puppy comes to life right in the box. Kids will love hearing their new pet bark and punch out pieces of the package before the final, dramatic reveal. There are four different pets in all, and you won’t know which one you get until the unboxing is finished. The pet becomes an adorable best friend with lots of different features, including bark back, and much more. (The unboxing takes about two minutes, and it’s a one-time experience.)

Tobi Robot Smartwatch

From Little Tikes

For Ages 4 – 8 years

$54.99

Where to Buy: Tobi Website

The Tobi Robot Smartwatch replicates the experience of having a grown up smartwatch, but with tons of features and in play that’s completely age appropriate for kids ages 4-8. Tobi starts as a robot with an adorable face that responds to the child’s interactions with more than 100 different expressions. It includes, games, two cameras, and Bluetooth connectivity so kids who both have Tobi can communicate. It even tracks kids’ steps. There’s a lot built into this watch, and the combination of sophisticated features and kid-centric play make this one of the leading tech toys of the year. It can be worn on the wrist like a traditional watch or it comes with a stand so it can double as a table clock. The battery is charged with an included USB cord.

Go Go Bird

From Zing

For Ages 8+ years

$39.99

Where to Buy: Target

This is easily one of the most exciting toys of the year: a real, flying R/C bird that flaps its wings, and can fly up to 200 feet from the handheld controller—all for under $40. This is truly a breakthrough in design, engineering, and fun. It looks like a real bird, and you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to learn to fly. It works great outdoors, and you can even fly it indoors with sufficient space because built-in sensors keep it from flying into walls. This was one of the hits of the Toy Fair in Hong Kong in January, and it provoked a bidding war to see who would get to launch it in the U.S. Zing won, and with its tradition of delivering high quality products, this performs really well. It comes in a variety of colors. We’re predicting that this is one that’s going to be a sell out by the holiday.

Pizza Party Throwdown

From Hog Wild

For Ages 4+ years

$19.99

Where to Buy: Target

Games have been among the hottest sellers during the year of Coronavirus. Families are looking for ways to interact, and games have been a major solution. The hilarious Pizza Party Throwdown challenges players to launch toppings on to the rotating pizza, using their pizza maker characters. Players have 30-seconds to complete various different challenges before the pizza stops spinning and the turn is over. The topping pieces are vinyl and (if you land it) stick to the surface of the spinning pie. One of the reasons we love this game is, of course, the classic food theme, but in this high stress time, families are looking for lighthearted competition. At the end of the game, it’s really about the silly fun of flinging stuff around as much as it is about who wins.

Squeakee the Balloon Dog

From Moose Toys

For ages 5+ years

$59.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

Squeakee is a first-ever robotic, balloon dog popping with personality. The classic design of a balloon dog comes to with multiple touch sensors that’s part dog, part balloon and wonderfully responsive to voice and touch. Squeakee includes more 60 sounds and movements, and kids have loved the almost magical way he comes to life. Kids will love using the included “pin” to pop Squeakee, then reinflated him with the pretend air pump. Adults appreciate the design that is reminiscent of a Jeff Koons sculpture. It’s a combination of play, fun, and art that is proving irresistible for kids and families because of the breakthrough design and advanced technology.

Playmobil RC Crane with Building Section

From Playmobile

For ages 5 + years

$99.99

Where to Buy: Walmart

Kids love building toys, fascination with big equipment delivers great, classic play, and this large, working crane is packed with lots of imaginative play. Build it—it can go up to 3-feet tall—and make a dramatic play area. The R/C function allows the crane arm to rotate up to 360° degrees, and the set includes a lot of accessories to make a realistic building site. The set comes with two figures (one male, one female) as well for non-stop play. It coordinates with other Playmobil sets in this theme so you could create an entire construction environment. Playmobil’s high quality construction means that this is a toy that will last and stand up to lots of active, imaginative play.