Set goals, skip the resolutions

Career Coach Kori Linn says people are more likely to drop resolutions and achieve goals. #newdaynw

It's common to make resolutions at the start of a new year, but Career Coach Kori Linn says to swap out your resolutions and set goals instead. She says people tend to drop resolutions and achieve goals - just those words are important.

Linn also says that we need to be okay with imperfection, on the way to achieving our goals. Start small is her advice. She also says two main ways to be successful in achieving our goals is to:

Know the "why" of what you are trying to achieve Ask yourself what your goal will actually achieve