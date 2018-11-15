If you want to completely immerse yourself for a day in a technologically advanced, 360-degree music environment, you’re about to get your chance.

The Seattle Symphony on Wednesday announced its initial artistic programming for Octave 9, a new performing space at Benaroya Hall in Seattle that opens next March. And out of the gate in the first month is a “concert” likely to take the venue through its paces — a 24-hour, non-stop Contemporary Music Marathon.

Unveiled in June as “the only known space of its kind,” the Symphony’s Octave 9 space can morph from traditional concert performances into a 360-degree chamber for shared immersive experiences. Among its features will be a modular surround video screen with 13 movable panels, 10 ultra-short-throw projectors, motion-capture cameras, and a Meyer Constellation Sound System with 42 speakers and 30 microphones. It replaces the Soundbridge music education center and classroom at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Union Street that closed in late 2016.

