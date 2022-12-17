Seattle personal trainer shares 3 exercises you can do to de-stress this holiday season

Doing a few optimum exercises a week can help people of all fitness levels de-stress and build strength, according to a Seattle personal trainer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The holiday season can be one of the most wonderful times for people but also a stressful time with added spending, shopping, hosting gatherings, and traveling.

Cosmo Friou, a local Orangetheory Fitness coach and certified personal trainer, said there are optimum exercises people of all fitness levels can do to start managing their stress.

Friou said there are high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises people can easily do at home, at the office, or while traveling.

"We tend to lose accountability," said Friou about the holiday season. "Try your best not to lose it."

As the New Year approaches, Friou said this could be a good time to start incorporating exercises into your weekly routine.

To check out three exercise demonstrations from Friou - watch the video above.

Orangetheory studios are located across Western Washington including Lower Queen Anne, Seattle-Capitol Hill, Redmond, West Seattle, Maple Valley, Lynnwood, Bellevue, and more.



