Seattle cartoonist is helping people find ways to cope during stressful times

Ellen Forney is an artist, author and mental health coach. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A Seattle artist and author is helping people manage their mental health by sharing her own experiences.

Ellen Forney's memoir Marbles and self-help book Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life give insight and advice about managing mental health through self-care and routines.



"I've been stable for 19 years now. And when I say I've been stable, I don't mean that everything has been smooth sailing. It's been a lot of work,” Forney said. "I'm coming from a place of lived experience. I am sharing what I have learned myself."



Now, she's also doing work on a more intimate level through one-on-one coaching.

Her goal is to help people find actionable ways to manage a myriad of problems, from bipolar disorder to anxiety.

"A lot of time the care we get is to ‘fix’ something that is broken. One of the things that I emphasize is that we're living with this, so it's how can we live with this?" Forney said. "Instead of trying to fix something that's broken, it's working with something and just accepting that's how we are."

In addition to her books and coaching, Forney has delivered a TED Talk called "finding balance in bipolar."

