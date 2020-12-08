Seattle cafe offers "Summer Camp for Adulting" experience

Citizen Campfire's outdoor beer garden becomes a welcome oasis for people with cabin fever. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It's an outdoor beer garden with a twist.

Cozy picnic tables, fire pits, and games create more of a campfire experience.

But with Covid-19, the owner, Suzana Olmos, hopes it can be much more.

"It's tough times for everybody. I'm really blessed to have this space. I'm lucky. I want to share it. If you are couped up in an apartment, come out and sit; and if you are short on funds, grab a slice from up the street and come here. We don't care," Olmos insisted.

And that's exactly what some customers are doing. Joey Rosanova works in finance and instead of working from home, decided to eat and work at Citizen Campfire.

"Work is work, but you can still come out here and have a great time," Rosanova explained.

The campfire space sits in the shadow of the Space Needle and is open to all ages during the day and is over 21 after 4pm.

Masks are required when not eating or drinking and all of the picnic tables are six feet apart. Part of the outdoor area is covered in case it rains or if customers just want more shade.

While the atmosphere is a huge draw for people, the food is equally remarkable.

They have four different kinds of breakfast tacos and their red velvet waffle with Devenshire cream and fresh berries is a huge hit. The beer garden also features creative cocktails and froze's.