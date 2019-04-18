This Sunday, a new collection of paintings by Hiawatha D. honoring iconic black women will be unveiled at a community celebration at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

Seattle artist Hiawatha D will unveil those paintings at a celebration called "Resurrection Wonder."

If you’re a fan of art in Seattle you’ve likely seen Hiawatha D.’s work. It has been sold at Nordstrom. His time here with the community spans decades.

What he’s unveiling Sunday are fifteen paintings of iconic black women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Harriet Tubman, and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few.

Hiawatha says he hopes these paintings will inspire a younger generation.

Hiawatha says these paintings are for influential women that may have underrepresented stories.

“This is important. Our women are important ... we need to be on board with a little bit more recognizing with what women do for us as men as a community as families," he said.

Resurrection Wonder is an annual community celebration and experience, created to inspire healing and joy through the art of music and storytelling.

In addition to Hiawatha’s paintings, there will be live music, food, and other guests in attendance as well. The event begins at 5 p.m.. For more info, including how to buy tickets, visit their website.