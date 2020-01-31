SEATTLE — Archbishop Alexander J. Brunett, who led the Archdiocese of Seattle from 1997 to his retirement in 2010, died on Friday. He was 86.

Brunett was appointed archbishop of Seattle in October 1997. During his 13-year tenure, he faced severe economic recessions, dramatic increases in health care, priest pensions, as well as unfolding sex abuse cases.

"He undertook numerous initiatives and building projects to nurture the faith life of Catholic people in western Washington, while implementing policies and procedures for child protection and outreach to past victims," read a release from the Archdiocese of Seattle on Friday.

Brunett spearheaded a new program of deacon formation in 1997 and the $7 million purchase, renovation and expansion of the Palisades Retreat Center in Federal Way, which was renamed after him in 2011.

Brunett retired in 2010 but was briefly brought out of retirement by Pope Benedict XVI to serve as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Oakland.

After returning to Seattle, he suffered a stroke in 2013 that severely restricted his mobility, however, despite his impairment, he was a fixture at major events around the archdiocese until he suffered a fall on April 26, 2019.

“Since my early days here in Seattle, I have learned of the high esteem in which Archbishop Brunett is held,” said Archbishop of Seattle Paul D. Etienne. “I always enjoyed my visits with the archbishop, and found him to be joyful, grateful, and always ready to pray and give his blessing. These are true hallmarks of any disciple of the Lord, and we are grateful for his presence and service in the Archdiocese of Seattle.”

Funeral arrangements are currently underway.