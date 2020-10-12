Struggling with the 'Quarantine 15'? Tips for battling pandemic weight gain

First and foremost: Be kind to yourself -- there are a lot of reasons people have put on a few pounds the past through months. Sponsored by Overlake Medical Center.

SEATTLE — Keeping active and avoiding stress eating during the pandemic is a difficult combination to pull off. As a result, for many of us, COVID-19 has resulted in a 2020 version of the "Freshman 15" -- the "Quarantine 15."

With the holidays just around the corner, replete with their scrumptious goodies and succulent feasts, the recipe is there for more unwanted weight. That is causing people stress, which cycles back to stress eating, which leads to weight gain, which leads to stress, which leads to … well, you get the idea.

“This year we need to really focus on being kind to ourselves and refocusing on what's important, and right now health is really important,” said Kim van Gross, an advanced registered nurse practitioner in bariatric medicine and medical weight management at Overlake Medical Center and Clinics.

“But (losing) pounds and weight, maybe not so much. Focusing on family and de-stressing, in the long run that going to be what's most important for our health.”

Turning your attention to improving your behavior rather than the scale can be an easier way for people to reverse their weight gain.

“Some people need to just stop worrying about it because the stress is too overwhelming,” van Gross said. “Other people feel like they have a little bit of bandwidth and they can focus on making small changes, maybe not tackling huge mountains of change, but focusing on small habits every day that will help keep them healthy.”

One of the easiest ways to make a small change is to find a way to reincorporate the everyday activity you used to do before the pandemic. It may not seem like a lot, but the simple acts of walking from your car to the office and around your office during the workday really add up.

“Part of our metabolism is something called NEAT, which stands for non-exercise activity thermogenesis,” van Gross explained. “So it's basically the calories we burn every day doing things like going to work and going to the grocery store and hanging out with friends. That's not exercise, but it's not sitting on the couch.

“During quarantine, we stopped doing all of that, and that counts for up to 700 calories a day. (Without that) we (could gain) a pound a week.”

Getting back to the holidays, you should really be planning on much smaller gatherings this year, and with it much smaller meals. Don’t cook for 10 when you’re only going to have four. And make an effort to put out healthy options like a fruit bowl.

Another option to curb overeating: use small plates. No, really.

“There's been lots of studies and lots of evidence that small plates actually work,” van Gross said. “It helps us reduce our portion size and yet still be satisfied with our meal. So it's a mental trick. It works great.”

