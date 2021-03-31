Program to empower teen girls expands statewide in new virtual program

Girls on the Rise will move from a one day event to a 12 week program for 9th grade girls

SEATTLE — Girls on the Rise is typically a jam-packed, high-energy, one-day event.

Community leaders, first responders, journalists, and lawmakers offer up their time and wisdom to tween and teen girls.

Through interactive and fun exercises, the goal is to leave the girls not only inspired but empowered to rise to any occasion in life.

Now, thanks to funding from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Instruction the program will move from one day a year to two days every week.

KD Hall is the founder of Girls on the Rise.

"I'm so excited! There's only so much you can do in one day. But now we have funding to work with young ladies for 12 weeks in a row. We will kick things off with negotiation right off the bat. Then business acumen and how to write a contract and read a contract," explains KD.

The other competencies include subjects like conflict resolution, communication, and self-efficacy.

The goal is to eventually get girls on the rise in every school, so this first class will help refine the program. For that reason, KD says the girls will be compensated via a stipend.

"They deserve to be paid for their genius, their brilliance. They will help us shift some of these competencies...what we should keep and not keep. Also, I want to get young girls used to knowing their worth, that there should be a dollar tied to their time. " explained KD.

The 12-week program is based at Evergreen High School in White Center, but is open to girls throughout Washington.

It will culminate with the girls producing their own animated film, which will include getting a producer credit.