Pre-planning your memorial service brings peace of mind to you and your family

SEATTLE — While planning a memorial service ahead of time can bring peace of mind, starting the conversation can be tough.
Dignity Memorial's Tony Frazelli is from Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery. He says it's not an easy conversation but it is necessary.
"I think, time to time we have even in casual conversation mentioned, 'when I pass, I want', so on so on. And so it's pretty obvious that we all have our preferences. And just like most things, we plan for big events in our lives, weddings, college, the birth of our grandchildren. And so it's also important to ask, 'How do I want to be remembered?' And once our wishes are known, it's important to include that in the final memorialization, whatever that looks..."
Frazelli says it's equally important to document your wishes. He says that in addition to having the service you want there are also financial advantages to pre-planning.
Dignity Memorial's planners will help you plan a personalized service, from a simple send-off to a big party. They have an Imagine Booklet for pre-planning, free of charge.
Sponsored by Dignity Memorial. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day