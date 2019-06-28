Despite the rights and support the LGBTQ community has gained since an underground gay bar in Manhattan was raided 50 years ago, Seattle Pride President Kevin Toovey says there's still plenty of work to be done.

Take, for example, the vandalism of a Pride display at a Renton church earlier this month. The church had its Pride Month display outside vandalized several times this month, a line of rainbow doors on the curb reading “God’s Doors Are Open to All.”

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove spoke at the gathering and discussed the suspect’s possible motivations.

“It comes from the same place that leads us to lock immigrant kids in cages, comes from the same places that causes racism in our community,” he said. “And I believe that place is a lack of understanding. And a lack of understanding breeds fear, and fear breeds discrimination, violence, and hatred.”

Seattle Pride is a time to celebrate, but also a time to show that there are "still things we need to push for," Toovey said June 28 on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 raids on the Stonewall Inn.

In 1969, the Stonewall was part of a Greenwich Village gay scene that was known, yet not open. The police raid in the wee hours of June 28, 1969, stirred a sudden resistance. The current Stonewall Inn dates to the early 1990s. The Stonewall Inn itself remains a place to measure key points in the arc of LGTBQ life in America.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a grand marshal for the 45th Annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, said she never would have imagined all the support seen today. Now, there are people and businesses eager to show their support.

"But we have a long way to go..." she said.

