Seattle Humane hopes new incentives help clear overloaded shelter

BELLEVUE, Wash. — They say two is a party and three is a crowd.

There’s quite the crowd gathering at a local pet shelter and they’re hoping you might have a spot in your heart and home for a furry friend.

The nearly 60 dogs at Seattle Humane is simply too many and the nonprofit is running a special promotion they hope will unite some pets with their people and provide space.

Brandon Macz said two-thirds of Seattle Humane’s pet population comes from transfers from other shelters and disaster situations like the flooding in Whatcom County.

“We have a lot of pets from out of state and working with our shelter partners to move animals during a pandemic has been very challenging” Macz said.

The staff is busy preparing for more than a dozen puppies to show up later this week and have launched a special promotion to hopefully incentivize those considering pet adoption to act quickly. Macz points out that the promotion is specifically aimed at dogs that are at least 1 year old.

“The puppies don’t really need a marketing push to get out the door, people are always looking for puppies,” Macz said.

The Home for the Holidays promotion runs through the weekend and takes $75 off the adoption fee. This is in addition to the Home Free program that allows families to choose an adoption fee that works for them.

“We hope that removing a financial barrier will bring more people in to find their pet,” Macz said.

Profiles of all of Seattle Humane’s animals are posted on the website and you can submit a pre-adoption questionnaire to expedite the process.

“Ultimately, we want to be in a better position to continue to help our shelter partners who are dealing with tough conditions like the flooding up north in Whatcom County,” Macz said.