Seattle Humane hopes new incentives help clear overloaded shelter

BELLEVUE, Wash. — They say two is a party and three is a crowd.
There’s quite the crowd gathering at a local pet shelter and they’re hoping you might have a spot in your heart and home for a furry friend.
The nearly 60 dogs at Seattle Humane is simply too many and the nonprofit is running a special promotion they hope will unite some pets with their people and provide space.
Brandon Macz said two-thirds of Seattle Humane’s pet population comes from transfers from other shelters and disaster situations like the flooding in Whatcom County.
“We have a lot of pets from out of state and working with our shelter partners to move animals during a pandemic has been very challenging” Macz said.
The staff is busy preparing for more than a dozen puppies to show up later this week and have launched a special promotion to hopefully incentivize those considering pet adoption to act quickly. Macz points out that the promotion is specifically aimed at dogs that are at least 1 year old.
“The puppies don’t really need a marketing push to get out the door, people are always looking for puppies,” Macz said.
The Home for the Holidays promotion runs through the weekend and takes $75 off the adoption fee. This is in addition to the Home Free program that allows families to choose an adoption fee that works for them.
“We hope that removing a financial barrier will bring more people in to find their pet,” Macz said.
Profiles of all of Seattle Humane’s animals are posted on the website and you can submit a pre-adoption questionnaire to expedite the process.
“Ultimately, we want to be in a better position to continue to help our shelter partners who are dealing with tough conditions like the flooding up north in Whatcom County,” Macz said.
The Home for the Howlidays promotion runs through Sunday, Jan. 5.