Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane

While adopting out animals daily, Seattle Humane is reminding families to consider an adult pet and one that has spent several months at the shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that.

Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted.

In the studio with Macz Saturday morning was 'Duke," a seven-year-old male dog. To check out Duke's in-studio debut, click on the video player above.

Macz said Duke is "mellow" and gets along with other dogs and is currently doing well in a foster home with small children. Duke is described as a "cuddler" and apparently enjoys some TV show binge-watching.

To fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire for Duke, click here.

In addition to Duke - Macz said other dogs are also waiting for their forever families to come along.

Meet Maxine

Maxine is a four-year-old female dog who has been waiting for a family to adopt her since March.

Seattle Humane said Maxine enjoys playing fetch and has lots of energy.

Her DNA was recently tested and Seattle Humane said her mix is mostly Labrador.

Her adoption fee has been paid by a sponsor.

To fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire for Maxine, click here.

Meet Gucci

Gucci is a six-year-old female dog who has been waiting for her forever home for several months.

Seattle Humane described Gucci as a loving dog and well-trained.

Gucci knows commands for sit, down and shake. Her favorite thing to do is "relax next to you" nd get belly rubs.

Gucci would do best as the only dog in her forever home.

To fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire for Gucci, click here.

Meet Bubbles

Bubbles is a senior girl who is 9 years old.

Her foster parent said, "I love how laidback and cuddly she is."

Bubbles has been waiting for a forever home for a long time. Seattle Humane said they would like to see this "sunbathing, belly rub-loving" girl get a forever home soon.

"She's like a big potato," Macz said about Bubbles, who would do best as an only dog in her forever home.

To fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire for Bubbles, click here.

Meet Brooke

One-year-old Brooke has been waiting several months at Seattle Humane for adoption.

Brooke is energetic and loves playing with toys, according to Seattle Humane.

Shelter staff have found Brooke also likes to pose for photos since she is "food motivated" or "treat motivated."

Brooke has done well meeting new dogs.