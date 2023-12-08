Seattle area shelters share their top 4 dogs and cats in need of homes

NBCUniversal Local’s annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign is underway. KING 5 featured several pets Saturday morning ahead of NBCU's special.

SEATTLE — KING 5 is featuring several Seattle area dogs and cats in need of homes in honor of a month-long pet adoption and donation campaign via NBCUniversal Local.

Clear The Shelters launched nine years ago and since then - NBCU Local’s Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. Last year's campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.

During the monthlong event, NBC and Telemundo stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with more than 1,300 shelters to help animals find new homes as the campaign nears a major milestone: one million all-time pet adoptions.

Check out some local cats and dogs in need of homes:

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFE) - Adoption info

Cosmic: Male, black, 12 weeks old. "An adventurous and curious little guy who loves to play and wrestle with his brother, Shadow, who is also available for adoption! Kittens under six months old are adopted in pairs, which is important for their socialization and development. "

Marilyn: Female, black and white, 2 years old. "Marilyn is a shy, sweet, kitty who enjoys monitoring birds and cars outside from a tall window. Food is the way to her heart so come prepared with a chicken treat to buy her love!"

Greyson: Male, grey tabby, 2 years old. "Greyson is a gentle boy with a soulful gaze. Despite his somber expression, his sweet and easy-going nature brings warmth to everyone he meets."

Tallie: Female, brown tabby, 19 weeks old. "Tallie is a sweet and playful princess who loves frequent cuddle breaks. Tallie has megaesophagus, a condition that makes it harder for her to swallow and keep food down, so she needs a little extra attention, which is exactly how she likes it! Kittens under six months old are adopted in pairs, which is important for their socialization and development. "

Seattle Humane - Adoption info

Sadie: Female, 9 years old. Sadie does great with kids and can live in a family home. She would do best as the only pet in her forever home.

Buster: Male, 4 years old. Buster is approved for all ages of children in his forever home. Any potential dog siblings already in the home would need to be introduced first.

Kingsley: Male, one-year-old. Kingsley would do best in a home with older children. Any potential dog siblings already in the home would need to be introduced first.

Nala: Female, 6 years old. Nala would do best in a home with teens and adults. Nala would live her best life as the only pet in her forever home.