Help your pet have a chill 4th of July

SEATTLE — Every year dog owners gear up to protect their pets through the July 4th fireworks. Dog trainer Joey Iversen of Think Spot Dogs has 8 great tips that will help keep your dog safe and calm.

Tip # 1 - Exercise, physically and mentally on the big day

Make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise and mental activities early in the day before the fireworks start. Walks, food puzzles, Find-it games are great. If you can have them play with a doggie friend, which is great exercise.

Tip # 2 - Have some kind of white noise ready

Provide some type of white noise to muffle the sounds. I use a fan, a vacuum is another option. (Unless that’s scary too)

Tip # 3 - Consider using a pheromone product to help a pet stay calm

Adaptil is a pheromone product that comes as a diffuser that is plugged into the wall. I will be plugging mine in the last week of June. It also comes in a collar the dog wears and a spray that can be used on bedding or a bandanna. The diffuser has seemed to be the most effective.

Tip # 4 - Up to date ID tags and secure collar/harness

Be sure all your dogs are wearing ID tags and contact info. Be sure the collar or harness is well fitted. Even if your dog has never gotten out of their collar or harness before, panic and fear can create a Houdini pup.

Tip # 5 - Try letting your dog listen to psychoacoustic music

I have a few CD’s from Through A Dogs Ear. These are specially designed psychoacoustic music. It will be playing at my house the week around the 4th. It’s also good for general calming. The music is available in many sources and formats. It's classical music but in a different pitch.

Tip # 6 - Prepare a safe, cozy place

Spend the evening in a space in your home where you can limit the amount of sound and visibility of the display. Close windows and curtains. The often basement works if you have one.

Tip # 7 - Distract with treats

Prepare a snack bar of the tastiest, yummiest treats to have your pup chase around as you toss them one by one in different directions.

The YIPPY Game: Having this game well practiced with my puppy for 6 months before his first 4th of July experience has saved us the last two years. Here’s How to Play: Several times a day have a handful of small treats in your hand. Be sure they are yummy! With your puppy party voice say “YIPPY” and scatter the treats all at once on the floor or ground. Once the fireworks started and even the random pops that happen thought the day, You respond to the noise with your party voice and say “YIPPY” and spread the treats. I am prepared the week around the 4th to have treats attached to me or handy on the counter all the time.

Tip # 8 - Talk to your vet about medication

Finally – Medications. Talk with your Veterinarian. Some dogs really need extra help for the holiday. In talking with my veterinarian friends they told me about the success their patients have had with Sileo. This medication has been around for quite a while but was approved by the FDA for use for noise phobias. Sileo inhibits the development of fear and anxiety by blocking norepinephrine release, which gives the dog a calming effect without sedation.