As the world continues to adjust to the rules of social distancing, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention has added a another layer of precaution.

The CDC is now recommending that pet owners also exercise social distancing guidelines when it comes to their pet's interactions-- in addition to their own with other humans amid the global pandemic.

While officials believe the primary transmission of COVID-19 is person-to-person, the transmission from animals to humans, or vice versa, cannot be eradicated as more testing is needed.

While several animals have tested positive for the disease, the organization reaffirms there is "no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19."

The CDC recommends treating pets as you would other family members, "do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets," their website reads.

A tiger at a zoo in the Bronx was the first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States.

For answers to frequently asked question regarding the coronavirus and the pets, click here.

