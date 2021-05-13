Instagram sensation The Cat Named Carrot enjoys a spa day now and then

Even with over 300K followers and a new book, 2 yr old Carrot still has a very chill vibe. Oh and Ellen is a big fan! Yeah, that Ellen! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Carrot the Cat doesn't appear fazed at all by her "Insta Famous" status. In fact, the 2-year-old ginger still manages to get in spa days, cuddles with her human family in Illinois, and lots of rides on mini vehicles.

Her owner, Erin Merryn just published, "Diary of the Cat Named Carrot" -- with lots of input from the popular feline of course. Check out her videos to see Carrot living her best life!

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Celebrate a year in the life of the Cat Named Carrot, as she goes from humble beginnings in a shelter to a loving home with a family of three adorable little girls and internet stardom.

Bailey was certainly no ordinary cat—an orange tabby who gained fans around the world when his humanlike antics went viral. Sadly, when 14-year-old Bailey died, his family grieved their loss. They’d never find a cat quite like him—or would they?

Then along came Carrot, an orange tabby kitten born as a stray, who appeared just as Erin Merryn and her young girls Abby, Hannah, and baby Claire were mending their broken hearts. Written in the voice of Carrot, follow her remarkable journey from shelter cat to top Instagram celebrity feline. Much like Bailey did, she loves spending time with her human family: making mischief with her girl gang; going joyriding in a pint-sized pink Barbie Jeep; doing arts-and-crafts projects; modeling a pink tutu and flowery headband; enjoying a spa day complete with fluffy robe and cucumber eye treatments; celebrating Christmas, Easter, and every holiday in between. It’s no wonder that Carrot’s videos have gone viral—garnering millions of views on Ellen, the Dodo, Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, People, and many more.

Complete with four-color photos that will leave readers purring with delight, the journal of this sweet, adorable kitty with personality to spare shows us that the human-animal bond runs more than fur deep. It is love that will last a lifetime!