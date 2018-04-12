People for Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) is trying to get people to start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon in an attempt to change people's 'speciesism' language.

The organization which aims to fight for animal rights released examples of replacements for every-day "anti-animal language."

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

PETA added that "just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as people begin to appreciate animals for who they are."

