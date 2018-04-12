People for Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) is trying to get people to start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon in an attempt to change people's 'speciesism' language.
The organization which aims to fight for animal rights released examples of replacements for every-day "anti-animal language."
PETA added that "just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as people begin to appreciate animals for who they are."
© 2018 WTLV