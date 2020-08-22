Women to Watch 2020 speaker makes advocating for others her calling

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — You'd need a pretty big wall to hang all the hats Paula Sardinas has worn in her years as an advocate. But Paula's calling to speak up for others may not have happened if someone didn't speak up for her.



"When I was 17 years old I was living at home, but went into voluntary foster care because my mother had a slight problem with alcohol and my high school paired me up with a mentor from big brothers big sisters and she just changed the trajectory of my life," said Paula. "I was the first of my mother’s kids to go to college, but this woman taught me about politics [...] She really shaped my philosophy and kind of taught me your dreams are only limited by your imagination and I could be whatever I wanted to be," said Paula.



Decades later Paula now oversees 1,500 kids as the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound.



"Mentors have the ability to change and shape our lives. You take your experiences and you first say, I'm no different than you. And if I made it from a rural town of 3,500 to where I am today than anybody can."



Another hat Paula wears is that of South King County Commissioner for African American Affairs where she speaks with lawmakers to create diverse and inclusive programs.



"I tell people you have a voice and if you don't use it you're part of the problem and not the solution because everyone has the ability to advocate for a cause, it's the courage and the willingness to use your voice that's important."



Courage and a cause, two things that drive Paula Sardinas, and her wish for young dreamers.



"I want some young girl to see this video, no matter what their color or race or belief system, and say if she was able to do all of those things, I can do it too."