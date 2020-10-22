New book reveals the ugly truths of the beauty industry

This new age of tech, along with 24/7 information consumption comes with its pros and its cons. Among the cons are issues around the "beauty industrial complex," a concept born in the 19th century that shows how unrealistic beauty standards exploit women's anxieties.

In her new book Made Up: How The Beauty Industry Manipulates Consumers, Preys on Women's Insecurities, and Promotes Unattainable Beauty Standards, Professor and Author Martha Laham takes a comprehensive look at the multibillion-dollar beauty industry that constantly saturates us with images and ads that can be harmful to both our physical and mental well being. She joins New Day Northwest to discuss the ugly truths of the beauty industry.