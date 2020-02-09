The secret rules of teen texting and how you probably break them every time

Everything they've been teaching in schools is wrong when it comes to teen texting. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — When my 18-year old nephew Alessio Andolina texts a message to his girlfriend Sara Sprague not one word gets capitalized. Not one sentence ends with a period. And when it comes to spelling "okay", he will never just write ‘k”.



“That's a big no-no.” says Sprague.



“It looks bad,” says Andolina. “It looks like you're angry.”



“For you to use the 'k' you're taking out all the big guns,” adds Sprague. “That's definitely as harsh as it gets.”



And that's just the first clue we're all probably clueless about texting Gen-Z style. This quick fingered demographic, who has always had everything at the tip of their fingers, has broken the rules to make up their own.

For instance capitalizing any letter is like playing with dynamite.



“We've started to do this thing where when you get a phone you will turn off the automatic capitalization,” says Sprague.



When Danielle Pascual gets a text that isn't in lowercase from a friend, she worries about them.



“I assume they're in a bad mood and I'm usually right,” she says.



Periods? They're even worse.



“There's just something that super passive aggressive when you use period,” says Pascual.



It's just a little dot but it makes a big point.



“We were taught that periods were used to end a sentence,” says Sprague. “But now if you use a period in a text it's because you want to end the conversation.”



Also, one exclamation point doesn't mean what you think.



“It means you're being sarcastic with what you're saying,” says Pascual. “If you use two exclamation points that's perfect. And three or more exclamation points is like screaming a little too much.”



So let's put this to the test:



How do you feel about mowing the lawn this weekend?

“Great,” says Pascual. “One exclamation point.”

How do you feel about Thai food for dinner?

“Sounds perfect,” says Pascual. “Two exclamation points! “

How do you feel about the new Taylor Swift album?



“Amazing, perfect, beautiful, spectacular,” exclaims Pascual. “Five dozen exclamation points!”