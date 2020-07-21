Seattle author wins national award for his screenplay adapted into a novel

The Women's Fiction Writers Association gave "Someone to Watch Over" by William Schreiber its Rising Star Award. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "Someone to Watch Over" follows a woman determined to learn from her estranged father the fate of a child she was forced to give up years earlier. But turns out, she's too late because her father died. She ultimately decides to follow up on rumors of a guardian angel in the Appalachian mountains, who can connect deceased parents with the children they left behind.

William Schrieber was inspired to write this story after losing his own dad.

"I'd always hoped that I could talk to him again because I didn't get to ask him certain questions. And when my family asked me to write his eulogy, I felt overwhelmed because I realized I really didn't know his life. And I wondered what would it be like to cross that great divide? And be able to talk to your parents again or have them talk to you and help you with something in your life," Schreiber explained.

ANGELA: Do you feel like you discovered the answers you were looking for in writing this?

WILLIAM SCHREIBER: I think I did. It was therapy for me. And I came to a more comfortable place, realizing that who I am a this moment is because of the path I traveled.

ANGELA: One reason why I was struck by your book and your story is because you're a guy and you won this women's fiction writers award! So tell me about that.

WILLIAM SCHREIBER: When I switched over to the book writing world, they want to know the genre. And it's drama -- and so what I came to find out was the book world considers this women's fiction, which is kind of a broad and arbitrary term for stories that have strong emotional arcs and are emotionally driven.

ANGELA: What do you make of the reality that if a story has a strong emotional arc, it's put in a women's category?

WILLIAM SCHREIBER: I find it insulting quite frankly. I think human beings are emotional beings and to classify this story of family as women's fiction is kind of a mystery to me.

"Someone to Watch Over" is an emotional journey that transcends genre and gender; and Schreiber hopes for readers, it leads to a place of healing in their own lives.