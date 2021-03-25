Northwest animator reflects on life in quarantine

Jerold Howard's "Quarantine Kat" has been called a mascot for our socially distant times. #k5evening

PORTLAND, Ore. — When Oregon Public Broadcasting asked Portland animator Jerold Howard to send in a “postcard from the pandemic”, he came up with a character we can all relate to: Quarantine Kat.



“Even though we're all separated I think we are all sort of feeling the same things and going through the same emotions of mourning the way life used to be," he says.



Howard has been making stop-motion films since middle school.

“I just saved up my money over one summer and bought a beat-up video camera and I said ‘We can make little films!’ and my friend grew out of it and I didn't,” laughs Howard.



Howard started his animation career in his hometown, at Will Vinton Studios at the height of the California Raisins campaign.



“It was a great education,” he says.

In England, he worked on a Wallace and Gromit movie for Aardman Animations.



“I've never worked anywhere where everyone and every position that I met was so overqualified for what they were doing,” he says.



He's made his own animated films like “See The Truth”.



“It takes a look at perception and bias and how those things get handed down within the family structure,” he says.



So Howard believes animation can tackle serious subject matter, which he does in “Quarantine Kat”.

The droopy-eyed character spends far too much time watching TV news, eating junk food, and watching his weight balloon on the bathroom scale. He says finding the right tone was the biggest challenge.



“It should be like what we're going through,” he says, “but at the same time eating way too many snacks is kind of funny.”

In the OPB postcard, he explains the purpose of the potato chips.

"There's something about the carbs that soaks up the anxiety and sadness inside you so that you can flush it out of your system," he says. "I think it's scientifically proven but don't quote me on that."

Howard's "Quarantine Kat" ends on a hopeful note, with the cat taking a walk outside.