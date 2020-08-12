Illuminating the past and future on Seattle's Pier 62

Glowing sculptures create a holiday light show with a message.

SEATTLE — Pier 62 is the first piece of what will soon be Seattle's wide-ranging 'Waterfront Park.'

"All the work that's going into the city now is only going to pay off in the future," said artist Chi Moscou-Jackson.

Every night this month, this oasis of calm erupts in a silent celebration of color.

Moscou-Jackson said, "It adds a whole other element to an already beautiful landscape.

Moscou-Jackson and his collaborator Devon Midori Hale are former Garfield High classmates and the founders of the art collective, Psych-Pop. They're the magicians behind this nightly illusion of illumination.

"People come up and they can discover these lighted sculptures that are foreign and alien in nature," Moscou-Jackson said.

Their creation is called 'Artifacts from Utopia.'

Hale said, "What is it that we actually want to save for the future? What is going to help us be better and happier and survive and get through it?"

Think of the sculptures as a time capsule to be discovered a century from now, and telling a story about strength through diversity.

Many of the historical images are a tribute to families always striving to build something better.

"Some from personal family collections," Hale explained. "I went into my mom's photo albums."

Other images come from the Museum of History and Industry's archives.

Seattle's road to perfection will require a very long journey. But a rainbow-colored dream is a great way to get started.