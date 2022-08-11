Gov. Jay Inslee orders U.S. and state flags be lowered in honor of fallen Spokane Valley firefighter

Dan Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Thursday, Aug. 11, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his sorrow over the passing of Spokane Valley Firefighter Dan Patterson via twitter.

In his tweet, the governor said that all U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 12.

Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022 after going off shift, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD).

According to SVFD, Patterson had been on life support at Sacred Heart since July 21. He was taken off life support on Monday, August 1. SVFD said he gave his last service as an organ donor to help those with medical needs.

On August 10, Patterson was honored in a Line of Duty Death funeral procession that spanned 12 miles.

