SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 15 in a special ceremony on Capitol Hill.

The ceremony is set to begin at noon.

Gleason earned the honor through his fight to raise ALS awareness and improve the lives of patients through his foundation, Team Gleason. The foundation has since raised millions of dollars.

The Senate signed legislation in June 2018 to award Gleason the medal and the U.S. House of Representatives passed it in December. President Trump then signed the legislation to award Gleason the medal one year ago.

U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) co-sponsored the legislation to award Gleason with the medal.

Gleason, who has ALS, played football for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. Before his 2011 diagnosis and NFL career, he was a standout football player for Washington State University and Gonzaga Preparatory School.

He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1995.

He is the father of baby girl Gray, who has born in October 2018, and her older brother, River.

Gleason is the first former NFL player and only the eighth former athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian honor. Other recipients of the honor include Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison and the Dalai Lama.

The medal that Gleason is receiving is designed specially for him.

Others attending the ceremony on Wednesday include NASA astronaut and fellow Gonzaga Prep graduate Anne McClain, Gleason's friend and Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel, his former football coach H.T. Higgins, Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

His wife, Michel, and children will also be in attendance.

KREM 2’s Mark Hanrahan is in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15 to cover the latest chapter in Gleason’s inspirational story.

