EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Ibrahim begins coveted executive chef role at Seattle's Canlis

SEATTLE — Throughout the pandemic, the iconic restaurant Canlis has found itself in the national spotlight for its approach to weathering the storm in the restaurant industry.

They transformed themselves into whatever they needed to be to survive, from a drive-through burger joint to a canteen featuring yurts and BBQ.

It was one of many things that impressed Aisha Ibrahim, the woman hired to be the restaurant’s new executive chef.

“Canlis has proven itself to be one of the most innovative programs in the world… They built out a canteen, they built out yurts, no one's doing that," described Aisha. "You have people on staff here for over 20 years and once I got here, I could see why. It’s a program that does put people first and that’s a program I want to be part of."

She becomes only the seventh person to take on this coveted role in the restaurant’s 70-year history.

Aisha has an impressive resume, which includes becoming a Sous Chef at Manresa, the three-Michelin star restaurant in Los Gatos, California. She also spent time working in Spain and in Thailand before Canlis lured her away.

Mark and Brian Canlis said they had a feeling she was the one after their first Zoom interview, but her visit in person to cook for them sealed the deal.

“The way she worked in the kitchen was impressive. She was organized and on top of it and the way she presented the dishes. Obviously, the food blew us away. Some of it was so refined and elegant and understated; but yet, sophisticated. And that’s hard to do,” explained Mark.

Aisha plans to roll out her new menu once the restaurant reopens fully. She won’t reveal specifics, but she’s clear on what she values.