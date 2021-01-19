Bellevue Arts Museum docent becomes the Goddess of Barbieville

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — In normal times you'd find Mardie Rhodes giving tours as a docent at the Bellevue Arts Museum. But since the pandemic, she's kept herself busy with a new role: the Goddess of Barbieville.



This is not some Barbie Dreamhouse collection. Mardie created a community with characters and creations unlike anything sold in stores.



"They all have stories you know. If I buy a doll at a thrift store and I look at her face, or his face, you kind of start making up a story about them. And then they get a storyline," said Mardie.



In Barbieville you'll find dolls like Joey the social worker, who has bad taste in men. And Bo, the free-spirited homeless guy. You'll also find historic figures like civil rights icon Rosa Park and artist Frida Kahlo.



In this Barbie world, everyone is welcome. Well, almost everyone.



"We are female-led, gender fluid, where all are welcomed, except fascist. That's on our mission statement."



Mardie believes Barbie is the ultimate feminist role model.



"She's had more than 200 careers. She's run for president 7 or 8 times. She sends a message you can be whatever you want to be. So really that's Barbie's origin."



Mardie's origin with Barbie began at 9 when she received her first doll. Today she has over 60 that she dresses up in outfits she makes or finds on Etsy. Her creations have come a long way from when she first thought about building it.



"I thought I was just making an art gallery, a Barbie's art gallery, do little miniature pieces of art. But then I started to think about what it would be like to create a whole Barbie world, and then the pandemic hit."



That free caused by the pandemic enabled her to play like a kid again.



"As a retiree, I started ready about staying active and healthy. And one of the things that hasn't been documented much is about the sense of play. You know we're told how to eat, how to exercise, how to see the doctor. But how to have joy and delight in one’s life."



Mardie Rhodes admits she's closer to age sixty than age six, but she doesn't plan to put her barbie's down anytime soon.



"It delights me. It's my own little world."