Meet the Iraqi writer who left his home to find lost love in Seattle

Mortada Gzar tells his story filled with heart, heartache and humor in his new memoir, "I'm in Seattle, Where Are You?" #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Before coming to the U.S., award-winning writer and filmmaker Mortada Gzar spent his childhood in war-zone Iraq. Now, he's sharing his incredible life story in a new memoir, "I'm in Seattle, Where Are You?". It chronicles his self-discovery as a gay man facing rejection by his own society, and how he made the decision to emerge into a new world to find lost love. He joins New Day NW to discuss the book, how he reflects on these experiences, and more.

ABOUT THE BOOK: As the US occupation of Iraq rages, novelist Mortada Gzar, a student at the University of Baghdad, has a chance encounter with Morise, an African American soldier. It’s love at first sight, a threat to them both, and a moment of self-discovery. Challenged by society’s rejection and Morise’s return to the US, Mortada takes to the page to understand himself.

In his deeply affecting memoir, Mortada interweaves tales of his childhood work as a scrap-metal collector in a war zone and the indignities faced by openly gay artists in Iraq with his impossible love story and journey to the US. Marginalized by his own society, he is surprised to discover the racism he finds in a new one. At its heart, "I’m in Seattle, Where Are You?" is a moving tale of love and resilience.