Incredible images of Northwest athletes in action sports

Photographer Juan Ogaz is self-taught and fearless in his approach to capturing extreme sports

SEATTLE — In action sports, a split-second in time can show the adrenaline, skill, and danger of a trick.

And a young photographer is capturing them in memorable ways, in part because he understands what it takes to nail it on both sides of the lens.

Juan Ogaz’s fascination with extreme sports started when he was a child.

"Swimming, when I was a baby. My family just threw me in a pool,” he said, laughing. "To surfing, to biking, skateboarding, free diving, scuba diving, snowboarding."

He grew up in Argentina and moved to Miami at age 12 – right about the same time he discovered his father’s camera.

"He never used it. And he saw me using the camera and taking photos, and he went through the photos and said, 'Oh, those are good photos,’” Ogaz said. “So he gave it to me and since then I've been just taking photos."



The hobby also gave him an outlet, as he learned English and managed the cultural changes of emigrating.

"It helped me a lot. It's kind of my peaceful side,” he said. "Just grabbing a camera makes me happy."

He moved to Seattle as a teenager and now – at age 20 - devotes his time to documenting others extreme athletes like BMXer Mike Hoder.



"He's just a good kid,” Hoder said. “He's got a good head on his shoulders and he's on the right path."



Getting the perfect shot isn't easy, especially during surf shoots on the Washington Coast.



"There's a lot of things involved, between current, big waves, and surfboards coming straight to you," Ogaz said.

Skateboard shoots have also proven hazardous – he received stitches after one unfortunate day.



But he also go the shot. Ogaz said that feat that can feel just as good as landing a trick.