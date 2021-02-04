x
Mom Anger: It's real and we are feeling it

Frustrated by what we can't control, parents are often left with intense emotions. TeenWise Coach Sheri Gazitt offers tips to quell the anger. #newdaynw
SEATTLE — At a time when tensions are high and frustrations are palpable, keeping calm can be a struggle for parents. According to TeenWise coach Sheri Gazitt, Mom Anger is real. 

Sheri has been connecting and counseling with a lot of moms lately and shared why they are feeling this way,  as well as gave us tips to help quell the anger. 

Sheri's also holding a webinar on April 29th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m..  For more information or to register, click here. Dads, moms, grandparents, and guardians are all welcome.

