Mom Anger: It's real and we are feeling it

SEATTLE — At a time when tensions are high and frustrations are palpable, keeping calm can be a struggle for parents. According to TeenWise coach Sheri Gazitt, Mom Anger is real.
Sheri has been connecting and counseling with a lot of moms lately and shared why they are feeling this way, as well as gave us tips to help quell the anger.
Sheri's also holding a webinar on April 29th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.. For more information or to register, click here. Dads, moms, grandparents, and guardians are all welcome.
