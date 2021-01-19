How to talk to your kids about difficult topics (like insurrection)

SEATTLE — Living in the information age means we can't always control what our kids see, so whether its online or on TV, when they see things like the insurrection at teh U.S. Captiol, it's hard to know what to say to quell their fears. Especially when we still trying to understand what happened ourselves.
So how do we talk to our kids about it? We asked Dr. Alauna Curry, a Board-Certified Psychiatrist who specializes in trauma recovery and developing empathy skills and awareness how to approach it. She gave us a great tool to use to activate empathy using the acronym DONE:
- D: You want to use Descriptive words that your children understand and process.
- O: You want to be Objective in your assessment using facts and details. Also begin with "I" statements expressing your perspective and understanding of the situation.
- N: You want to be Non-Judgmental regarding the behavior of your children as it plays out. Any judgement of their behavior causes more harm than good.
- E. Be Effective and control of your own thoughts, words and actions. Everything you say and do in front of your children can be internalized by them
