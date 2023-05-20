Moving from India, Seattle woman shares newfound community in exercise

A woman's initial time in Washington state was spent inside her home fearful of judgment or trouble communicating until she found confidence in an unexpected place.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Sheetal Yadav moved from India to western Washington only to find herself fearful of her surroundings.

“There was a time where, I just came from India and was scared,” Yadav said. “I never went out alone thinking what if I don't understand the accent, what if the people would judge me.”

Yadav said she never talked to people or her husband's colleagues. She said it made it “difficult” to survive.

“One day, I was just walking by and saw a board saying, OTF [Orange Theory Fitness] coming soon to Belltown,” Yadav said. “I thought to myself, let’s join. At least I will leave the house and go out.”

The first few days were hard, but she decided to keep going.

“It made me so much stronger and gave me the confidence that I can do anything,” Yadav said. “I worked out more. My fear started going away and, a more stronger version of myself came out every single day. I go out and talk to people without hesitation of judging, and the fear of not understanding.”