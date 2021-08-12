"What a great example to set for all our citizens and public servants!"

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Monday, Aug. 9, the Mountain Home Police Department honored a man after he turned in an envelope that contained about $13,000 in cash to police.

Carlos Gomez was given the Outstanding Service Award by Mountain Home police, according to a Facebook post.

"What a great example to set for all our citizens and public servants!" Brad Stokes said in his post "Thank you, Mr. Gomez and Lieutenant Larsen!"

According to Mountain Home police, a contractor from out of town was shopping at a Walmart in town. He then left the envelope on the bumper of his car while he was trying to secure his items. The contractor drove off without grabbing it.

Gomez, who works at a local dairy, saw dollar bills being blown in the wind and found the envelope with $13,000 in it. He then turned it in to police.

On social media, many people commended Gomez for turning in the found money.

"Way to go Carlos! What a great man with integrity," Traci Hoots comments on KTVB's Maggie O'Mara Facebook post.

"Fabulous! Love hearing about people with integrity. I would love to hear the whole story from who lost the money and how and why they had that much money on hand to lose to where and how it was found. Fascinating," Kristi Christensen commented.

"Fantastic to know there are still good honest people out there! Glad he was honored! Need more of this in this world today! Thank you Mr. Gomez for restoring some faith in mankind!" Marcia Matsuura Lynch commented.

O'Mara's Facebook post had nearly 1,000 reactions and dozens of comments, with many others congratulating Gomez for his good deed.

"Seriously though, that man deserves big kudos," Douglas Hadley said.

Stokes added that the Mountain Home Police Department found the owner of the envelope.

