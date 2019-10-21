SEATTLE — Editor's note: the above video is about the top tips that author Tiffany Doerr Guerzon has for saving money at the grocery store originally published in May 2019.

King County families who use WIC to purchase food will see a major upgrade to the program this fall.

The program announced that they will be replacing paper checks with new electric cards, similar to a credit or debit card.

These cards provide more flexibility in how people shop, allowing families to purchase food throughout the month rather than having to purchase all their WIC food in one trip.

The grocery receipt will have the list of foods remaining in the account.

The WIC cards become available on a rolling basis, which started earlier this year in Kitsap County.

Public Health clinics in the Auburn, Kent, Midway and Federal Way areas upgraded last week and clients at remaining clinics in King County will begin making the switch either this week or the week of Oct. 21, depending on location.

