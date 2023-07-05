Mother's Day gift ideas from Made in Washington businesses

Several Washington-based businesses are offering special gifts for Mother's Day. Made in Washington shared some of its top picks for 2023.

SEATTLE — Mother's Day is set for May 14. The holiday often prompts people to write cards or send flowers to the mother figure in their lives.

Next to purchasing a bouquet of flowers from one of the many local growers - Made in Washington (MIW) is encouraging people to shop local for mom.

Several local businesses have created custom Mother's Day gift baskets.

MIW also recommends people consider sending their loved one a Mother's Day Brunch. If your order for brunch is made by 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, it will make it to mom on time. Some of the included items are a full pound of SeaBear’s Gerard & Dominique brand signature lox, Smoked Salmon Schmear/Mousse, a half-dozen bake-at-home jumbo croissants, and Market Espresso Whole Bean Coffee by Roasted In Seattle.

Other special gift ideas include coffee, tea, candles, soaps, custom glass art, and keepsakes.

MIW president and CEO Kristin Frossmo said shopping local for mom is a great way to support local businesses and try new products. To watch Frossmo's full interview on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition, click the video player above.

To shop all brands and MIW specials, click here.