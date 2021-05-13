Silverdale mom uses TikTok to bring awareness to her son's rare disease

13-year-old Logan has Sanfilippo Syndrome, and his mom shares their life on TikTok in hopes that more awareness will bring a cure. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Silverdale mom Noelle Pacl is a rockstar in our minds. Her son Logan has a rare and fatal disease called MPS III also known as Sanfilippo Syndrome. Sanfilippo Syndrome has no treatment or cure. The life expectancy for Sanfilippo Syndrome is mid to late teens. Logan is 13 years old and doing amazing.

Noelle says her goal is to give Logan the best life but to also spread awareness about his disease, because with awareness comes a cure.

"About three months ago I started a TikTok channel and now have 1.1 million followers and have managed to spread so much awareness about Logan and Sanfilippo Syndrome, but I want to do more," Noelle explained.

Saturday, May 15 is MPS Awareness Day. You can learn more about the disease and keep up with Logan's day-to-day life on her Love Logan TikTok account.