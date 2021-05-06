Mid-Life does not have to come with a crisis!

SEATTLE — Why age gracefully when you can age audaciously?! That's what author Lisa Levine challenges women to do in her new book Midlife, No Crisis: An Audacious Guide to Embracing 50 and Beyond .

Don't dread getting older-embrace it! Midlife, No Crisis guides women through this transformative time with easy, actionable advice, inspirational quotes, and scientific studies. In this gorgeous how-to guide, Life and Health Coach Lisa Levine encourages readers to practice self-care, cultivate positive habits, and let go of what's holding them back from living their best life. Women over 50 are often more ready than they realize for this kind of joyful change, as they have survived many of life's challenges and finally know themselves.