Live look at Seattle Pride Parade:

Thousands are gathered in downtown for the 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade, which goes along 4th Ave. to the Seattle Center. Follow SDOT Traffic for alternate routes and traffic updates.

Despite the rights and support the LGBTQ community has gained since an underground gay bar in Manhattan was raided 50 years ago, Seattle Pride President Kevin Toovey says there's still plenty of work to be done.

A Pride display at a Renton church was vandalized earlier this month. The church had its Pride Month display outside vandalized several times this month, a line of rainbow doors on the curb reading “God’s Doors Are Open to All.”

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove spoke at the gathering and discussed the suspect’s possible motivations.

“It comes from the same place that leads us to lock immigrant kids in cages, comes from the same places that causes racism in our community,” he said. “And I believe that place is a lack of understanding. And a lack of understanding breeds fear, and fear breeds discrimination, violence, and hatred.”

Seattle Pride is a time to celebrate, but also a time to show that there are "still things we need to push for," Toovey said June 28 on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 raids on the Stonewall Inn.

In 1969, the Stonewall was part of a Greenwich Village gay scene that was known, yet not open. The police raid in the wee hours of June 28, 1969, stirred a sudden resistance. The current Stonewall Inn dates to the early 1990s. The Stonewall Inn itself remains a place to measure key points in the arc of LGTBQ life in America.

While setting up for the Seattle Center gathering, Seattle Pride fest's executive director Egan Orion reflected on the anniversary.

"I think it gives us a chance to talk about our history," he said. "We've had a pretty rich history these last 50 years, and our history didn't start with Stonewall and didn't end with marriage equality."

The theme of pride this year is "Keep Fighting," - words that hit home for Orion, in light of Stonewall.

"People didn't have to hide anymore, they could be who they were," he said. "And there's a lot of fear that goes with hiding, and vulnerability. And I think there's more kids that live in small towns, trans people being kicked out of the military - there's all sorts of ways people are being marginalized today. So - that's why we keep on fighting."

At the same time, as many gather to celebrate, DonnaTella Howe is working with a collection of people hoping to make sure people stay safe for any potential protesters.

"Things can happen, not just pride weekend, but any day of the year," Howe said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a grand marshal for the 45th Annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, said she never would have imagined all the support seen today. Now, there are people and businesses eager to show their support.

"But we have a long way to go..." she said.

For a list of events of Seattle Pride, visit the event calendar.