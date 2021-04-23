Challenging you to go booze-free! Celebrate #Just424

On April 24, the creators of #Just424 are taking over the internet to celebrate sobriety! #newdaynw

Who says you need alcohol to have fun?!

#Just424 an online movement on April 24 encouraging everyone and anyone to celebrate sobriety by going sober themselves just for 24 hours (hence the date 4/24). The founders behind the project, Alysse Bryson of The Sober Curator along with Suzanne Logan and Brooke Robichaud of Seek Purpose Now, join New Day NW to discuss the event, their journeys to sobriety and ways to support your sober friends.

How can you participate? Post your fun-filled sober day on social media using #Just424 and tagging @just4.24 -- whether it be a delicious mocktail, questions about the lifestyle or anything else you want to share about living alcohol-free! Head to the project website to learn more: justfor24.com.